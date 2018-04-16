This police officer saved two bear cubs when their mum was hit by a car

A police officer has been commended by his team, and the internet, for rescuing two black bear cubs after their mother was killed.

Senior trooper DH Cepelnik found the orphan pair when attending a road accident in Franklin County, Virginia. The cubs’ mother had died after being struck by a car.

A glimmer of hope for these sweet, little guys who were rescued by Sr. Trooper D.H. Cepelnik after their mother was… Posted by Virginia State Police on Friday, April 13, 2018

After posing for a beautiful picture, which the force shared on social media, the bears were taken to the Wildlife Centre of Virginia in Waynesboro.

Luckily for this pair, it shouldn’t be long until they are back in the wild.

The wildlife centre looks after baby bears in their care for a year and releases them the following spring – the time when they would naturally separate from their mothers.

Before release, the bears will be given green ear tags so they can be tracked and identified by staff from the centre.

You can watch some of the bears and other wildlife the centre takes care of on its Critter Cam, here.