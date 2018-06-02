This police force went full throttle with its National Doughnut Day celebrations

People found a series of creative ways to celebrate National Doughnut Day in the US, and this police force is certainly no different.

Fort Worth police in Texas performed an impressive car stunt in honour of the sweet, gooey treats.

Video shows a police car creating circular tyre marks on a closed course on Friday.

The stunt was performed by a professional driver and the clip has racked up more than 29,000 views on Facebook in under 24 hours.

The force had been getting particularly festive on the day, posting a mocked-up image of one of their police cars sporting extra large doughnuts as tyres.

Have a donut on us, please. 😀 🍩 Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Friday, June 1, 2018

National Doughnut Day takes place on the first Friday in June each year, and sees doughnut shops across the nation distribute free ones.

It took off following a doughnut event set up by the Salvation Army in 1938, to celebrate its members who handed the treats to soldiers during the Great War.

- Press Association