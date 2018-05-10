This polar bear cub doing a roly poly is all of us whenever we see a grassy hill

Video has captured the moment a fluffy polar bear cub practised his gymnastic skills.

Hamish the cub was always destined to be a star after he became the first polar bear to be born in the UK for 25 years.

And it seems the adorable cub, who lives at Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland, is settling in nicely.

Check out #WeeHamish perfecting his roly poly skills! 😍



We’ve got lots more adorable Hamish updates coming up, so be sure to like our page to see the latest. 🐾https://t.co/HFezbMCuZt#RolyPolyBear pic.twitter.com/A6F3R26qPi — HighlandWildlifePark (@HighlandWPark) May 9, 2018

The almost five-month-old playful cub was seen tumbling down a hill with mum Victoria keeping a close eye.

Hamish has been marking several milestones over the past few weeks.

He took his first steps outside in March, and enjoyed his first swim in an outdoor pool in April.

- Press Association