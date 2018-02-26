This poker player won over £40,000 in a tournament - then bet it all on black

An English poker professional put his entire winnings on the line in one spin of the roulette wheel after winning a high-stakes tournament in Nottingham last night.

According to Pokernews.com, after winning a £2,200-entry tournament at the partypoker UK Poker Championships, Jake Cody promptly took his winnings to a nearby roulette table.

Stunned onlookers saw him bet the entire £42,670 prize - as well as the tournament trophy - on one spin of the wheel.

Pokernews.com reports that Dusk Till Dawn casino owner Rob Yong stepped in to spinned the ball himself as an excited crowd willed the ball to land on a black number.

Here's what happened...

- Digital desk