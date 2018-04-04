This pigeon in baggage reclaim will make you feel bad about your fitness routine

A pigeon is making its way towards viral fame with a video showing its sporting prowess on a baggage carousel.

The brave bird was spotted by Rich O’Grady, 23, in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, and gathered a rather large audience. Rich filmed the pigeon’s efforts and posted them on Facebook, garnering over 500 views.

Unbelievable scenes. Bank Holiday Treadmill

Posted by Rich O'Grady on Monday, April 2, 2018

In something akin to the Travelator in hit 90s TV series Gladiator, at one point our feathered friend stops walking, rolling back into what can only be assumed to be oblivion.

However, it comes back, putting on a last-minute burst of speed to avoid the plastic curtains of despair.

It seems it wasn’t able to keep away from those curtains a second time. Rich said the bird disappeared behind the curtains, only to appear on the other side of the carousel, to the delight of spectators.

What a hero.