This photo of Prince Charles driver shows his love for a firm favourite Irish snack

The Royal couple’s driver seems to have gotten a bit peckish during their visit and picked up a tasty bag of Taytos to help.

The pic was captured outside Siamsa tire in Tralee, County Kerry.

Prince Charles and Camilla were touring Ireland over the weekend, visiting both Cork and Kerry.

It’s not known just yet if the future king of England and his wife treated themselves to a pack but one can only imagine what flavour would be their favourite.