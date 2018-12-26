This perfect Christmas prank involved chocolate, sprouts and plenty of patience

Christmas is a time for giving and receiving, but it’s also a time for phenomenal pranks.

And nobody put their plan into action with more elegance than Judy Brown, whose father was on the receiving end of a prank two years in the making.

After reading this, you’ll never reach for a Ferrero Rocher with the same conviction ever again.

Some of you out there may recall that in 2016 I played an excellent Christmas prank on my long-suffering Dad. It worked a treat. pic.twitter.com/srfaVgLF2J — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

Last year I decided to play the long game & didn’t tamper with the confectionary: spooked by the year before, he would not touch a single Ferrero Rocher (which was great because he usually inhales them at 750mph) so there were Ferreros aplenty for the rest of us. I bided my time. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

The wrapped sprouts in 2016 worked a treat, but Judy saw further potential in the joke.

And so, yesterday, home for Christmas and with the devil at my elbow, I embarked on my most audacious sprout prank yet. pic.twitter.com/zr24u6Ve0g — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

Yes, this year Judy went one step further, disguising the sprouts not only in the wrappers, but in chocolate too.

While he was out I dipped the sprouts in chocolate, rolled them in chopped hazelnuts, and did all I could to replicate the iconic Ferrerro. pic.twitter.com/UgvLOXeXWJ — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar pic.twitter.com/hkIThpvByI — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

The question remained: would Judy’s dad fall for Ferrero sprouts 2.0?

Last night he viewed them with suspicion when they came out the bag... but I was out all day, how could I have tampered with them? He abstained and they sat in the kitchen all night. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

This bright Christmas morning we were gathered round the tree, drinking tea and opening presents. Dad eyed the box. He quite likes a post-brekkie Ferrero. He approached. I hovered in the kitchen, careful not to spook him. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

And Lo! He opened. He EXAMINED. He unwrapped. He examined FURTHER. Fears allayed, he popped the whole thing in his mouth. His face played a symphony of emotions: satisfaction, triumph, smugness, consternation, confusion, realisation, horror, disgust. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

The internet showed its appreciation with more than 100,000 likes on Twitter, appropriate recognition for one of the finest pranks of the season.

I am still chuckling. I will all day long. I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all. pic.twitter.com/RYV6pvYqbe — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

Well played, Judy. Well played.

Judy has encouraged anyone who has enjoyed her genius Christmas prank to make a donation to Shelter, a charity that helps people who are struggling with bad housing or homelessness.

- Press Association