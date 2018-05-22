This patient Cork doggo just REALLY wanted a delicious 99

If you plan to enjoy a 99 in the sunshine in Cobh this week, keep an eye out for this charming rascal.

Helen Devine was enjoying an ice-cream in the Cork town last week when she spotted a dog patiently waiting outside the door for someone to come out of Scoops Gelato.

She started filming the adorable scene and suddenly captured a brilliant moment.

A woman exited the shop holding two cones, looking around her for the intended owner of one of the treats. While she was distracted, Fluffy pounced.

The woman, who knows the dog, reacted with a classic line: "Ah Jesus, are you going to pay for that?"

The video has been viewed over 75,000 times.

Scoops said the dog is "an amazing pupper" and a regular at their shop.

"His name is Fluffy. He is a golden retriever and he waits patiently at our door once a day every day for a soft serve cone," they told us.

"His owner is Sean and he gets his daily 99 for free as he is a friend of ours."

Although the shop makes their own ice-cream, they said Fluffy prefers his 99s.

We make our own ice-cream but somehow Fluffy only took to the soft serve.

They love the reaction the video has been getting, saying they're glad Fluffy is getting his moment in the spotlight.

"We hope to see Fluffy getting famous. He's an amazing pupper."