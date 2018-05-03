This ninja-like cat ruined its owner’s eBay advert

When Sophie Robinson posted a photo of a dress she was selling on eBay she thought she had got everything right, including a little white lie.

Her advert told potential buyers the dress, worn for two hours, was from a “smoke- and pet-free” home – then, five days after posting it, she noticed her cat Mitsey’s paw.

Just so you all know karma is a real thing..... last week I listed a dress on eBay for sale and stated in the description smoke and PET free home (soz white lie) & it has been listed for 5 days without me noticing my cat had put her arm in one of the pics omg 😂😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/fGboRPOEIe — Sopherina ✨ (@sopherinas) May 1, 2018

The giveaway paw (@sopherinas/Twitter/PA)

“The lesson learned is to make sure she is asleep before I attempt to sell things on eBay,” Sophie, 25, told the Press Association. “I also learned not to tell white lies on eBay again!”

Sophie rescued 18-month-old Mitsey and her brother Ditsey after their mother was taken in to the RSPCA last year.

Mischievous Mitsey (Sophie Robinson/PA)

“Her personality is very sassy,” said Sophie, from Hertfordshire.

“She is like a little ninja – always up to something despite suffering a little hereditary issue in the knee cap in her back leg, so she’s often getting up to mischief whilst balancing on three legs!”

Butter wouldn’t melt… (Sophie Robinson/PA)

Sophie said Mitsey’s brother is equally as odd.

His picture isn’t really relevant to this story, but it’s too cute not to share.

Ditsy Ditsey (Sophie Robinson/PA)

Sophie is a YouTuber and blogger focusing on fashion and lifestyle.

If you’d like to see what she and her cats get up to, check out her YouTube channel.

- Press Association