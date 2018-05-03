This ninja-like cat ruined its owner’s eBay advert
03/05/2018 - 12:06:00Back to Discover Home
When Sophie Robinson posted a photo of a dress she was selling on eBay she thought she had got everything right, including a little white lie.
Her advert told potential buyers the dress, worn for two hours, was from a “smoke- and pet-free” home – then, five days after posting it, she noticed her cat Mitsey’s paw.
Just so you all know karma is a real thing..... last week I listed a dress on eBay for sale and stated in the description smoke and PET free home (soz white lie) & it has been listed for 5 days without me noticing my cat had put her arm in one of the pics omg 😂😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/fGboRPOEIe— Sopherina ✨ (@sopherinas) May 1, 2018
“The lesson learned is to make sure she is asleep before I attempt to sell things on eBay,” Sophie, 25, told the Press Association. “I also learned not to tell white lies on eBay again!”
Sophie rescued 18-month-old Mitsey and her brother Ditsey after their mother was taken in to the RSPCA last year.
“Her personality is very sassy,” said Sophie, from Hertfordshire.
“She is like a little ninja – always up to something despite suffering a little hereditary issue in the knee cap in her back leg, so she’s often getting up to mischief whilst balancing on three legs!”
Sophie said Mitsey’s brother is equally as odd.
His picture isn’t really relevant to this story, but it’s too cute not to share.
Sophie is a YouTuber and blogger focusing on fashion and lifestyle.
If you’d like to see what she and her cats get up to, check out her YouTube channel.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here