This newborn red river hog will be the cutest thing you see all day

Houston Zoo has announced a special arrival, as a newborn red river hog made its debut to visitors.
The little hoglet was born on April 9 to first-time mother Vidilia, and shares his habitat with his mother, two adult hogs named Neptune and Luna, and young female hogs Artemis and Ophelia.
The Texas zoo announced the arrival with an adorable video that now has more than 13,000 views.
Houston Zoo said: “The yet-to-be-named hoglet can be seen frolicking in the dry riverbed of the habitat.”
The newborn hog also lives alongside two troops of western lowland gorillas, who the animals share a forest land with in their native Africa.
