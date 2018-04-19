This newborn red river hog will be the cutest thing you see all day

Houston Zoo has announced a special arrival, as a newborn red river hog made its debut to visitors.

The little hoglet was born on April 9 to first-time mother Vidilia, and shares his habitat with his mother, two adult hogs named Neptune and Luna, and young female hogs Artemis and Ophelia.

The red river hogs at the Houston Zoo share a habitat with two troops of western lowland gorillas in the Gorillas of the African Forest which opened in 2015. Though gorillas and red river hogs share the same forest lands in Africa, this is truly a unique experience as you won't see them together in a shared habitat in any other zoo. The Houston Zoo is protecting red river hogs in the wild by providing funding for wildlife saving education programs in the area the hogs live in Africa. The education programs guide local people to protecting red river hogs and other local animals in the wild.

The Texas zoo announced the arrival with an adorable video that now has more than 13,000 views.

Houston Zoo said: “The yet-to-be-named hoglet can be seen frolicking in the dry riverbed of the habitat.”

The newborn hog also lives alongside two troops of western lowland gorillas, who the animals share a forest land with in their native Africa.