This newborn lemur is so small it’s about the same weight as a golf ball

These pictures show a baby lemur which has recently been born at Woburn Safari Park as it gets to know mum and dad.

The tiny ring-tailed lemur is so small that it’s estimated to weigh about 30g – roughly the same as a golf ball.

(Woburn Safari Park)

Keepers at the Bedfordshire park are following a hands-off approach with the baby as its get used to its new surroundings and bonds with its family.

It was born to 10-year-old mother Kirindy and seven-year-old father Berenti a couple of weeks before Easter.

(Woburn Safari Park)

Animal keeper Louise Moody said: “Our new lemur baby is still very young and our advice to visitors is to keep an eye out for her mum as she is very proud and just loves to show the little one off to passers-by.

“Kirindy has had babies before so she is quite relaxed around us. However, we are keeping a hands-off approach for the time being to give them time to relax and bond.”

(Woburn Safari Park)

Because keepers have not approached the newborn, they are yet to discover if the baby lemur is male or female.

The new baby and its family reside in the safari park’s Land of the Lemus enclosure.