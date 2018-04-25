This new Interactive map shows the location of nearly 4,000 shipwrecks around Ireland

The Irish coastline is first and foremost known for its cliffs, beaches and overall breathtaking beauty.

And as underwater filmmaker Ken O'Sullivan shown us in his newest documentary, Ireland’s Deep Atlantic, the Irish waters are full to the brim of fanasacting and magical creatures.

Not only that, today a new website has been launched allowing us to access information about the thousands of shipwrecks hidden in our waters.

The Wreck Viewer interactive map is linked to the Wreck Inventory of Ireland database and contains exact locations for around 4,000 ships.

The Wreck Viewer holds information on 18,000+ known & likely wrecks both off the Irish coast & in our inland waterways. These wrecks span the entirety of maritime travel around & within the island, from prehistoric logboats to medieval trading vessels, warships & ocean liners. pic.twitter.com/TdsKhS83BQ — DCHG / RCOG (@DeptAHG) April 25, 2018

The website also contains information on their history, voyage, cargo, passengers and, if known, how they were lost.

Some dating back to prehistoric logboats to medieval trading vessels, warships and ocean liners.

Launching the new map, Culture and Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan explained that over 1,000 ships were lost off the coast during the First World War and the stories of those wreck are of particular interest.

"Over 1,000 ships were lost off the coast of Ireland during that conflict, in effect bringing the Western Front to our shoreline and alerting the Irish people to both the grim realities of war and the scale of the tragic loss of life that took place on land and sea.”