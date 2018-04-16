This musician made a dance track from Tesco self-checkout noises and it’s surprisingly catchy

If you’ve ever listened to the automated voice on a self-service checkout till and thought it would make an incredible dance track, this song might be for you.

Ben Suffield, a musician from Leeds, created a song out of the robotic voice, sampling the iconic line: “Unexpected item in bagging area.”

The video shows a 39-second clip of the song, which is just a preview of the full track Suffield created.

I made this song out of Tesco noises pic.twitter.com/u5q33AjXL9 — BEN SUFF DONK (@bensuffdonk) April 13, 2018

He said: “I was in Tesco’s and I was just scanning my stuff in and I just thought yeah man this would be sick.

“I didn’t realise it would get so crazy… I’m always messing about with weird vocals and stuff like trying to blend them in with the tune, I’m just having fun really.”

The preview that was posted on Twitter has now received over 700,000 views, with plenty of people commenting on the unusual tune.

this beat is the actual speed i go through the checkout https://t.co/CVQe16RkCW — Will (@WQuarterz) April 15, 2018

Tesco Mobile themselves even responded to the track, but it seems they weren’t too impressed.

We've heard better 🙄 — Tesco Mobile (@tescomobile) April 15, 2018

Suffield has now released the full version of the song, which he has uploaded onto his Soundcloud page.