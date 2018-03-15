This Morning’s Phil and Holly stranded on River Thames after running out of fuel

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left stranded on the River Thames after the boat they were in appeared to run out of fuel.

The duo were live in central London touring HMS Belfast on a speedboat during today's edition of the ITV show.

Travel back to the studios in style they said... it will only take 10 minutes 🚣 @schofe @hollywills pic.twitter.com/Ph04LQijXI — This Morning (@thismorning) March 15, 2018

After the boat ran out of petrol on its way back to shore, they were left in a fit of giggles while Alison Hammond stepped in to cover for them back in the studio.

I was so nervous stepping in last minute for @hollywills and @Schofe on @thismorning today and I don’t know why when we have the best supporting viewers ever 😍 — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond2) March 15, 2018

They were celebrating 80 years since the launch of the warship and were expected to be back on dry land following an advert break.

Willoughby asked: “Have we got a leak?,” before Schofield was drenched by a wave and added: “Seriously, Alison might have to do the rest of the show.”

Hammond told viewers: “We might have to send someone up there to rescue Phil and Holly,” before interviewing actress Amanda Redman.

Oh @Schofe: 'I've got wet pants, but I've got wine and sausages' 😂 pic.twitter.com/uXkYf8Ub8E — This Morning (@thismorning) March 15, 2018

Eventually Willoughby and Schofield were rescued and had to film the rest of the show a little damp.

Viewers on Twitter were entertained by the ordeal, labelling it “hilarious”.

Just spotted @schofe is sat on a towel because he's still soaking wet! 😬 #ThisMorning — Georgie W. 🐾🔆🎶 (@GW_78) March 15, 2018

@GW_78 wrote: “Just spotted @schofe is sat on a towel because he’s still soaking wet!”

Only Philip and Holly would get stranded on a boat in the Thames 😂 #thismorning — JAMES MEEHAN (@Jamesmeehan_) March 15, 2018

@JulesItsJules posted: “#ThisMorning hilarious that @Schofe and @hollywills are marooned on a boat with the marine reservists mid Thames! Meanwhile the fabulous @AlisonHammond2 takes the helm.”

@JamesMeehan_ tweeted: “Only Philip and Holly would get stranded on a boat in the Thames.”

Hammond thanked viewers for their support, writing on Twitter: “I was so nervous stepping in last minute for @hollywills and @Schofe on @thismorning today and I don’t know why when we have the best supporting viewers ever.”