This Morning criticised after Meghan Trainor song plays over Stephen Hawking tribute

The sad news of Professor Stephen Hawking's death was announced on Wednesday with many people paying tribute to the renowned theoretical physicist, author and cosmologist.

However, the tribute on ITV's This Morning has been criticised after part of the Megan Trainor song 'All About the Bass' was heard playing as a picture of Hawking appeared on screen.

Moment of silence for the person who made this mistake😭 pic.twitter.com/1rjm5ACN48 — Chloe✨ (@chloehuttonv) March 14, 2018

The tribute was also criticised for being "rushed" with the show only mentioning Prof Hawking at the end of the show.

Shame on #ThisMorning for that rushed together so called tribute to Stephen Hawking. Should have been the first thing mentioned on the show. Sad thing is they'd probably devote the whole show if someone from a trashy reality show had died. Really disappointing. — Amy (@geordiegalg) March 14, 2018

Did this morning just accidentally play ‘all about the bass’ over their Stephen Hawking tribute 😱 #ThisMorning — Kate (@KatieLishy) March 14, 2018

What the hell was #ThisMorning thinking playing all about that bass as a tribute to Stephen Hawking technical fault or not!! It’s totally inappropriate Shocking tbh 😳🙁🤦🏻‍♀️ — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) March 14, 2018

They even managed to make a balls up of their last minute, so called tribute to Stephen Hawking. Shameful #ThisMorning — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking passing away should have been mentioned at the start of #ThisMorning you could tell it was a last minute decision to include all very rushed — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) March 14, 2018

#ThisMorning @Schofe @hollywills so disrespectful you haven't mentioned the sad news of Stephen Hawking passing yet. A competition must be more important 😢 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) March 14, 2018

FFS this morning you had 1 job to play tribute video for Stephen hawking and you play all about that bass in background 😂😂 #ThisMorning — jamie hackett (@jamiewordsleyx) March 14, 2018

Someone on #ThisMorning is getting the sack. Playing Meghan Trainor All about the bass over the #stephenhawking memorial piece — Plonks (@plonkymiff) March 14, 2018

Prof Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge. He 76.

In a statement, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said: