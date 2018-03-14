This Morning criticised after Meghan Trainor song plays over Stephen Hawking tribute

The sad news of Professor Stephen Hawking's death was announced on Wednesday with many people paying tribute to the renowned theoretical physicist, author and cosmologist.

However, the tribute on ITV's This Morning has been criticised after part of the Megan Trainor song 'All About the Bass' was heard playing as a picture of Hawking appeared on screen.

The tribute was also criticised for being "rushed" with the show only mentioning Prof Hawking at the end of the show.

Prof Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge. He 76.

In a statement, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said:

We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today."He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world."He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever.

By Steve Neville

