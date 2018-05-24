This might just be the world’s best summer job
A hot tub company is searching for an official tester to feature on its social media accounts.
Lay-Z-Spa wants someone to review all their latest hot tubs and become the company’s brand ambassador over the summer.
In return for their face on Lay-Z-Spa’s Instagram and Facebook pages, the brand will pay the post-holder £500 (€570) and give them their very own hot tub and accessories.
All you have to do to apply is make a 30-second video explaining why they should be a “hot tubologist” and submit it to Lay-Z-Spa’s Facebook page or post it to Instagram, tagging @layzspaofficial.
Entries should be submitted by June 10.
- Press Association
