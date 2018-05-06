This man wrote an interactive story for his Tinder match… and it almost worked

It seems a simple “hello” is no longer enough to impress on dating apps, as this social media user proved.

Josh from Michigan is going viral on Reddit for his impressive interactive Tinder story, which he cooked up when talking to a match.

The story, which gets more and more complex the more his match answers, ends up with him asking for a phone number.

I created an interactive story on Tinder, then she slapped me from Tinder

Speaking to Press Association, Josh said: “I actually just made it up along the way. I probably spent less than 10 minutes worth of total typing time.

“She was the first and only person I tried it on, the idea was completely spontaneous… I was bored and decided to shake things up!

“I’m glad people enjoyed it! If it made at least one person smile/laugh it was well worth the effort.”

Josh explained that the story was only semi-successful, but at the very least earned over 21,000 upvotes on Reddit.

He said: “We connected on Snapchat and talked for a little while; we had a quick laugh about the story.

“I don’t think we meshed quite right afterwards and we never ended up meeting. We both moved on to different people, but the story was still fun to put together.”

- Press Association