This man travelled around Tibet dressed as Boba Fett and the photos are glorious

When you think of holiday Instagram posts, it’s all about scenic views and #foodporn photos but one British traveller decided to buck the trend by embracing the dark side (well, sort of).

Star Wars fan Richard Sorensen, who lives in Hong Kong with his wife photographer Denice Hough, went on a two-week tour of Tibet dressed as Boba Fett, a bounty hunter in the franchise.

Forty-two-year-old Sorensen, who is originally from Sheffield, said he was wearing the costume most of the time throughout his holiday. It even extended to when he was out dining which, he added, his wife wasn’t happy about.

You there, little man. Have you seen any goats around here? #bobafettintibet #goats #travelphotography #cosplayers A post shared by @ yorkandyank on Jun 21, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

He told the Press Association: “I only took it off when we were walking around inside Buddhist temples and sacred places, as I didn’t want to show disrespect to the monks.

“I didn’t leave it on for too long near Everest, as it was bloody freezing up there.”

But travelling in an unfamiliar country dressed as a film character came with its awkward moments.

Just like a Blaise tree goat from Endor, might keep this little guy. #bobafettintibet #travelpics #goats #starwarsfan A post shared by @ yorkandyank on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:19am PDT

Sorensen said: “It was a bit scary at Lhasa Palace, as the local police and soldiers were following me around and talking into their walkie talkies a lot.

“The Chinese army were a little aggressive with me at one of the checkpoints but most of the time, the locals were more than happy to see me and pose for pictures.

“I asked our tour guide to translate what one of the local guys in a bar was saying about me.

Available for for weddings, bar mitzvahs, and corporate events. 😉 #unexpectedguest #happycouple #weddingcrasher #bobafettintivet A post shared by @ yorkandyank on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

“‘The English guy must be a crazy person but we love his silly outfit’ was his reply.”

Sorensen, who works for advertising agency Ogilvy, bought the Boba Fett costume, complete with plastic helmet, from eBay.

As to why he chose to take on the guise of the fictional bounty hunter, Sorensen said: “You never see his face, he’s hardly in any of the films, and he’s a man of very few words – but he has this mysterious presence.

If anyone offers you Tibetan butter tea, make your excuses and leave. #thanksbutnothanks #bobafettintibet #amazinghospitality #starwars A post shared by @ yorkandyank on Jun 4, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

“His outfit rocks, he can fly using his jetpack – and Boba Fett was the first Star Wars action figure I got. I wish I’d kept it.”

Photos taken by Hough, which are posted on their joint Instagram account @yorkandyank, include Sorensen gatecrashing a Chinese couple’s pre-wedding photos, looking majestic among a herd of goats and hanging out with the locals.

So what’s next for Boba Fett adventures? Sorensen said he wants his journeys to lands far, far away to be a “rhyming travel project”.

Respect for letting me sit on your beast kind sir👊🏻#bobafettintibet #starwarsfan A post shared by @ yorkandyank on Jun 4, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

He said: “There are two places that rhyme with Boba Fett we would love to go to next: Phuket in Thailand and Morisset in Australia.

“If anyone else knows anywhere else that rhymes that could make for some interesting Boba Fett pics, let us know!”

He is also keen to use the opportunity to raise money for charity.

Sorensen said: “We’re thinking of ways we can raise money for good causes while I act out my childhood fantasy as a 42-year-old grown adult bounty hunting all over the world.”

- Press Association