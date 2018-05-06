This man rescued a tiny tree frog from his car and it’s surprisingly cute

A little tree frog has gone viral after it was rescued by a kind resident and freed into the wild.

David Steen, a research ecologist working in Georgia, found the frog after it hopped into his truck in the night. The frog was in danger of being crushed, so Steen ushered it inside, took it to work with him, and then released it into the bushes.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “This morning I was driving into work when I noticed a little squirrel tree frog hanging on for dear life outside. I rolled down the window and ushered him inside where he kind of relaxed and made himself comfortable.”

This morning I was driving into work when I noticed a little Squirrel Treefrog hanging on for dear life outside. I rolled down the window and ushered him inside where he kind of relaxed and made himself comfortable. pic.twitter.com/ojHkvwcH67 — David Steen, Ph.D. (@AlongsideWild) May 4, 2018

When I arrived at work I put the frog in a ziploc bag with a wet paper towel and he’s been waiting patiently alongside my other outgoing business all day. Now I get to bring him back home. pic.twitter.com/Kg9wSEnix4 — David Steen, Ph.D. (@AlongsideWild) May 4, 2018

Steen explained that once he got to work, he put the frog in a cool bag so that its skin wouldn’t dry out.

Steen said: “I have studied wild amphibians and reptiles for many years so I had a good idea regarding how to keep the frog comfortable.

“Basically I wanted to make sure that its skin didn’t dry out and it didn’t overheat, so I put a wet paper towel in its bag and kept it in the shade.”

Gonna back the ride back a little safer than the ride in. pic.twitter.com/TeXELdTV1u — David Steen, Ph.D. (@AlongsideWild) May 4, 2018

The frog was then released into the wild, where it happily hopped into the bushes.

Steen said: “Most of my research experience relates to amphibians and reptiles in the south-eastern United States, and I do have a little experience studying wild populations of squirrel tree frogs.”

Farewell. Hop forth and eat bugs on my porch and we’ll call it even. pic.twitter.com/wzWR5q3anM — David Steen, Ph.D. (@AlongsideWild) May 4, 2018

Social media users have loved the rescue story of the little frog, leaving their well-wishes underneath Steen’s post.

😍☺️ omg the cutest baby! I love him https://t.co/2eh5DrkvDL — Infinity Stoned (@voidfemme) May 5, 2018

Well that was just an adorable and heart warming tale 😁 — Anna Deyle (@AnnaDeyle) May 5, 2018

Steen said: “As a conservation biologist, my priority is the conservation of wildlife populations, but I am always happy to encourage empathy for individual animals too, like this little tree frog.

“It’s nice to see that the short story has struck a chord with so many folks.”

- Press Association