This man popped the question during Cork city's St Patrick's Day parade

By Breda Graham

We've seen some inventive ways of proposing but this tops them all for imagination alone.

Luis and Loriana who are both members of the Mexican community in Cork participated in today's parade in the city.

Luis stopped up during their walk down St Patrick's Street and proposed to Loriana during the parade.

And she said YES!

Congratulations to both of them. They have the luck of the Irish on their side!
