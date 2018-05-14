This man journeyed around the world and his travel notebooks are works of art

If you’ve ever tried to make a scrapbook or document your travels, this artist will be a source of major inspiration.

Jose Naranja, 39, from Madrid, creates travel notebooks documenting his journeys around the world, filled with hand-drawn illustrations and notes.

The self-taught artist’s notebooks are made with watercolours, fountain pen, stamps and writing. Recently, he even began binding them himself.

Page dedicated to culture in general and Japan culture in particular. I’m always fascinated about developed cultures. So much points to appreciate and admire. There is not a perfect culture (neither now nor ever) but I could mention the TOP 3 nowadays according to my own criteria: Japan, UK and Russia. I’m not going in deep now, just say Japanese take care of every detail and as example this ramen, where even the colors have been chosen for any reason creating an aesthetic composition. And that’s applicable to everything. Respect. A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ⓢⓟⓐⓘⓝ (@jose_naranja) on May 1, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

The artist was previously an engineer, but he decided to devote his life to artwork and travelling. His passion for creating notebooks began in 2005 when he discovered Moleskine pocket journals.

Mr Naranja started travelling in 2002, using InterRail around Europe. He then completed a nine-month global trip.

He said: “During my years as an engineer I had limited time for travelling, but once I quit office work two years ago I have plenty of time for travelling, freedom and life in general.

My last trip has ended and now I keep many memories and this route map. All in blues/turquoise(fountain pen ink and watercolor). Thinking about next trip 🤔 A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ⓢⓟⓐⓘⓝ (@jose_naranja) on Mar 20, 2018 at 9:29am PDT

“I create notebooks in parallel with life as a vault of ideas, experiences, dreams, useful notes, irrelevant ones (many), inventions and travels. Maybe writing is a kind of meditation.

“I love travelling in general and for me travelling itself is more important than the places.

“If I have to highlight a place I will say Asia, mainly south-east Asia region, where I feel like at home.”

A double page full of different notes. I added a strip of tiny drawings at the bottom with not connection between them. However I feel there is a spontaneous and mysterious link telling a kind of story 🧐 A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ⓢⓟⓐⓘⓝ (@jose_naranja) on Jan 4, 2018 at 6:36am PST

He is giving fans an opportunity to buy copies of his notebooks on his website.

Mr Naranja said: “The Orange Manuscript is a facsimile which contains copies of selected pages from my last notebooks.

“It’s a chance for people interested in my artwork can have a high-quality copy… in their hands, same paper, same touch.

“Each of them is also bound by hand by me, with pleasure.

Last page of the previous notebook. Test pages are always fascinating. A place where random and freedom appear. I use to add some DNA samples in my journals (left page, down corner; hair and blood) just in case I need to be cloned someday 🤔 A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ⓢⓟⓐⓘⓝ (@jose_naranja) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

“I never had imagined such a huge welcome from the people. It still surprises me every day and I can’t give thanks enough.

“My pages were never created to satisfy other people eyes or tastes, they are just personal notes I did for myself and now I see people enjoy looking at them and, this is the powerful point, they feel inspiration in my notebooks.”

- Press Association