This man is revolutionising the boomerang game with his own designs and accessories

Victor Poulin has enjoyed a full decade as a boomerang enthusiast, and it looks like he’s seeing a return on his investment in more ways than one.

That’s because the 47-year-old has shipped boomerangs to over 98 countries around the world since 2008, the year he got into the hobby.

Victor received a boomerang as a birthday present that year, and after throwing and catching it for a few minutes he was hooked, and quickly sought materials to make his own. The rest is history.

“Many people have told me my videos are fake!” said Victor, whose YouTube channel has 81,000 subscribers. “I have to laugh a little when I read these comments, and I understand why they don’t believe.

“My goal is to show all of these people that boomerangs are in fact real and do return when built and thrown correctly.”

Victor’s videos don’t just exhibit his prowess when throwing a boomerang, however. They also show you how to build and adjust them.

(Image courtesy of Victor Poulin)

“It does require some skill to make a functional boomerang as well as the understanding of gyroscopic motion and what makes a wing of a plane act as it does,” he said.

In fact, such is Victor’s expertise that he has created a stable video camera mount that records footage from a thrown boomerang, as well as this handy tuning tool which is used to bend the wings of the boomerang up or down.

“I would like to continue building new designs never seen before and also continue to build boomerangs that were used in movies and video games and bring those into reality,” Victor said of his future plans. “I also would like to make more trick-shot videos and I’m always looking for new ideas from my fans.”

But while entertaining people is a priority, opening their eyes to what a boomerang can do is fundamental to Victor’s channel.

“On a daily basis I get many comments on my boomerang videos,” he said. “And the most popular comment is: ‘This is the first time I have seen a boomerang return.'”

If Victor can show them how it’s done, they’re sure to come back for more.