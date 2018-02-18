This man convincing his kids he ‘stole’ the moon is ultimate dad goals

Pranking your children is a rite of passage for most parents, and one father has taken that particularly seriously.

Roy Spires has managed to convince son Ben, three, and daughter Tesla, six, that he has stolen the moon.

Roy has been planning the trick for three weeks, waiting for the new moon to give the full effect. He created a false moon out of a 3D printed shell with colour-change LEDs and placed it in a box, telling the kids all about his “crime”.

He posted a photo of the kids staring wide-eyed at the moon on Reddit.

Tonight I convinced my kids that I stole the moon… from funny

“At first they didn’t believe it, but once I took them outside and showed them that the moon was gone they started freaking out about it,” said Roy.

Roy said the idea was inspired by the animated movie Mune, about the guardian of the moon rescuing the sun from the clutches of an evil villain.

For those worried about the moon, don’t worry. Roy has a plan to return it.

“They still think it is actually stolen, and I plan to have a cop friend show up a bit later to give me a ticket and ‘take the moon back’ so that it can be ‘put back in the sky’.”