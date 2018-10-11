This make-up artist transforms into beloved cartoon characters with face paint
11/10/2018 - 13:07:00Back to Discover Home
At some point during childhood we’ve all proudly shown off face paint creations to our friends … but this Instagram make-up artist takes it to the next level.
Annie Thomas, a 28-year-old make-up artist from Pennsylvania, creates incredibly accurate paintings of famous cartoon characters on her face under the name Creative Cliche.
She has enjoyed drawing cartoons since she was a child and has been creating cartoon characters out of face paint for a year.
View this post on Instagram
🍩 Homer Simpson 🍩 Day 35 of #100daysofmakeup Thank you to everyone who requested him, this one was definitely a challenge! His eyes didn’t turn out as accurate as I wanted but oh well 🤷🏻♀️ I hope you guys love it anyway! @mehronmakeup Paradise Palette for all of the paints ✖️Card stock paper for the ear and tip of mouth 😜 #homersimpson #cartoonmakeup #weirdart #creepyart #cosplaymakeup
She said: “After getting really into a special effects make-up show (Face Off) I thought that I wanted to be a special effects make-up artist. I started an Instagram page of me practising different looks, but then one day just for fun I did a recreation of the character Cynthia from Rugrats and people loved it!
“It tripled my following at the time and it really caused me to change my direction and focus on cartoons. It’s so crazy how things come full circle like that, maybe we all had it right when we were kids.”
View this post on Instagram
#throwback to my Cynthia look that started it all😜 Cynthia ✖️ Details: @wetnwildbeauty photo Finish Foundation in Buff Bisque @shopamorususa lashes in WSP cut in half @nyx black liquid liner for eyebrows, dots & detail lines @katvondbeauty Matte Lipstick in Hot Orange Red @mehronmakeup Paradise Palette to paint the dress Hair: Thick yellow paper taped to a headband #cynthia #cynthiadoll #rugrats #barbie #doll #nicktoons #90s #90skid #popart #cartoon #sfx #sfxmakeup #mua #makeup #instagood #facepaint #faceoftheday #mehron #katvondbeauty #nyx #wetnwild #picoftheday
The make-up artist has created characters from the Simpsons, Futurama, Rugrats and more, and takes up to eight hours to perfect a look.
She said: “I create every single look on the spot, so everything that you see is a first attempt. I’m not much of a planner! Depending on the look, it can take anywhere from two hours to eight hours.
View this post on Instagram
😘 Pepe Le Pew 😍 Day 33 of #100daysofmakeup This ones for you @virgovittles thank you for being here and for all of the support- I hope this does him justice! @mehronmakeup Paradise Palette for all of the paints ✖️Care stock paper for the sides of cheeks, top of hair and ears 😜 #pepelepew #looneytunes #cartoonmakeup #100daysofmakeupchallenge #artbrut
Annie’s Instagram page now has more than 68,000 followers, with the number climbing every day.
She said: “I would have to say that my all-time favourite looks would have to be my updated version of Krusty the Clown, and Squidward … I just have so much passion for breathing life into these characters and fully embodying them, to me, is the highest form of tribute.”
View this post on Instagram
Day #5 of #100daysofmakeup 🚬Krusty The Clown🍺 “There are only two rules in TV: don’t swear, and don’t whip it out. It’s not rocket science!” Krusty is my all time favorite character to recreate, you may have guessed this since I have two other versions of him that I’ve done in the past. He is just so esthetically pleasing! If you haven’t seen the others, definitely scroll down to check them out! The video for Reptar will be up tomorrow night, and Krusty will be up Sunday night😜 @mehronmakeup Paradise Palette for the paints ✖️Card stock paper for the hair & lower half of chin #krustytheclown #krusty #thesimpsons #creativemakeup #cartoonmakeup #charactermakeup #100daysofmakeupchallenge
Annie added: “What I do is very strange and unusual, so to see the amount of love and support for my work, especially in such a short amount of time has been overwhelming!
“I love seeing the impression that my art has made on so many people, there isn’t a cooler thing in this world than to see someone try to recreate your work.
“I think that people click on my page out of curiousity, but stay for the nostalgia – it almost transports you back to a simpler time and makes you realise that life is only what you make of it. It’s not that serious.” - Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here