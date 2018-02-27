This lump of wood being carved into an 8-ball is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

Watching a master of their craft at work is invariably a moment of deep satisfaction, and Frank Howarth is as satisfying a watch as any.

Frank is an expert woodworker who posts videos of his builds to YouTube, the latest of which sees him turning a chunk of walnut tree into a perfectly smooth eight-ball, a project which took him four days.

“It is very satisfying,” Frank told the Press Association. “Every project starts out ugly but then there is a point during the project where I see it all come together.”

Frank said his favourite build from his channel, which has 400,000 subscribers, was another wood turning piece, this time an eyeball.

“I had an idea of how to do it and then it came out even better than I expected,” he said.

“I’ve been doing this for quite a while and have come a long ways,” said Frank. “I am always thinking of new things to try and learning new techniques.

“My advice to someone starting out is to just start.

“It doesn’t matter if you are just starting out or have 30 years of experience, you can make something that inspires yourself.”