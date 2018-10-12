This lower league Spanish side’s new kit is inspired by the circulatory system

A football club in Spain’s fourth tier has commanded some attention with its latest kit release.

Zamora CF play in group eight of Spain’s Tercera Division and, with the help of sportswear brand Kappa, will be wearing one of the most striking kits of the season.

GRACIAS 😍 | Más de 1.000.000 de personas ya han visto el traje del zamora en todo el mundo. No sabemos como agradecer toda esta difusión. #VosotrosHacéisElZamora #trajeZamora pic.twitter.com/0KO7FsFfK5 — Zamora CF (@ZCFoficial) October 10, 2018

Sure to get the heart pumping, that one.

The kit features parts of the human circulatory system, including of course, the heart itself.

And while the outfit is brand new, it may well be a collector’s item in a few years’ time, with the club website stating that the kit – available for 50 euros – is already out of stock.

The best football kit of the season, or a ghoulishly realistic Halloween outfit?

- Press Association