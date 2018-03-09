This little girl from Cork follows in Sharon Shannon’s footsteps by herding cows with a tune

Last summer you may remember the video of Sharon Shannon beckon a herd of cows with a tune on her accordion.

Soon after she posted the video, little Grace Lehane from County Cork, decided to follow in her idol’s footsteps and entertain some of her local cows in Kilmichael.

The young musician played them the classic Bridges Full of Stitches on her concertina and they came running.

Watch the moment here:

Although the clip was filmed in 2017, it’s been one of the most highly shared videos on social media over the last few days.

Turns out, Cork cattle seem to know what's trending before we do.