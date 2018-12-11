This kitty had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck behind a toilet

Back to Discover Home

A cat had a lucky escape after getting stuck behind a wall in a bathroom.

Firefighters were called in by the RSPCA when the kitty got stuck behind a toilet in its owner’s bathroom in Wilburton, Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post: “The mischievous feline had become trapped after following the owner into the loft and falling into the soil stack void, ending up behind the toilet wall in the bathroom.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to remove the wall around the cat and free it without injury, so it could be reunited with its family.”

They added that the cat came away unscathed “other than feeling a little embarrassed”.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Cat

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover