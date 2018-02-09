This kid got stuck inside an arcade claw machine

It is notoriously difficult to win a toy from a claw machine, so who could blame a kid for climbing inside to grab one?

That’s what appears to have happened to one boy in Florida who got stuck inside the arcade game when he climbed through the prize door to get a stuffed animal.

Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring. The unexpected ways we get to help… Posted by Titusville Fire and Emergency Services on Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Firefighters rescued him at a restaurant in Titusville after an off-duty lieutenant saw him inside and called for assistance.

Thankfully the boy, Mason, was not harmed and went back to eating dinner with his mum and friends after the incident.

that kid who got stuck in the the arcade claw machine was literally living my childhood dream so I wish him luck in living a life that has already peaked — mix1073DC (@mix1073DC) February 9, 2018

Titusville Fire and Emergency Services posted photos to Facebook of Mason sitting on a pile of stuffed toys inside the machine.

The post said: “This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!! Thankfully he was never in any distress as one of our own Lt.’s happened to be there off duty and assessed the situation.

“We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out.”

Naturally, the story has piqued the interest of social media users, who have enjoyed the antics of the adventurous boy.

Looking through the news to see that a boy in Titusville climbed into a claw machine is absolutely hilarious! 🤣 I do hope his parents didn't try to "win" him back before calling the first responders! 👽 #Ooh #TheClaw — Kim 🍍🗺 (@atKimRowe) February 9, 2018

The fire crew managed to get Mason out with minimal damage to the game, and he even walked away with the toy he wanted.