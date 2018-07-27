This kid dives right in when it comes to eating his birthday cake

Birthdays - we loved them growing up.

The presents, the parties, the games but it was the cake was the highlight of any good kids party.

For one kid he couldn't wait to tuck into his cake, so much so that he literally dived right in face-first.

Kids never cease to amaze me from r/funny

The boy dressed in a Captain America outfit carefully removed the candles from the cake knowing full well what he was going to do.

To be fair, he’s the birthday boy so he can do what he wants.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

