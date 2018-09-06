This Kerry hotel’s vegetarian version of a full Irish is just iconic

A full Irish breakfast - you can’t beat it.

Beans, sausages, rashers, the list goes on - this breakfast meal is pure and utter bliss.

Murphy's Law Breakfast platter

However, some prefer to opt for a healthier option instead.

One customer in Killarney, County Kerry asked was there an alternative option to the classic meal they had no idea what treat was in store.

Pic by Derek O’Brien.

Derek O’Brien, who captured the pic, explained the story behind the hilarious photo.

“My boss asked about the vegan/vegetarian options [for breakfast] and the server mentioned something about "doing something special" for him.”

It took just ten minutes for this stunning masterpiece to arrive in front of Derek’s boss.

Our favourite thing about the breakfast is that they still decided to add garnish because presentation matters.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve been presented with when eating out?

