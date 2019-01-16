This is where you can get free weekday parking in Cork City

Parking is one of the biggest turns offs when planning a shopping trip; where will you park, and if you find a spot how long can you stay and how much will it cost?

Cork City Council has announced free parking in North Main Street and Paul Street car parks from Monday to Friday inclusive.

The offer is valid from January 14 until February 14 and applies between 2pm until 5pm.

So, if you enter and leave the car park between the times above your stay will be free, but normal fees will apply after 5pm.

If you enter before 2pm normal charges will also apply during your stay.

