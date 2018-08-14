This is what the Phoenix Park will look like for the Pope's visit

Final preparations are underway ahead of the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

For the Mass being said in Dublin's Phoenix Park, a special stage has been built around the Papal Cross and it's a pretty impressive sight.

With a half, a million Catholics set to descend on the park for the Pope's visit on August 26 it was expected that there would be a pretty impressive set-up.

Measures are being put in place across areas such as transport, security and health.

More than 1,000 doctors and nurses will be on hand to help, while there is also a mortuary set up.

There will be 1,000 volunteers and 3,000 people in the choir, while 31,000 litres of milk and 25,000 sliced pans will be used to look after the food and drink needs of people.
