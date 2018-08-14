This is what the Phoenix Park will look like for the Pope's visit

Final preparations are underway ahead of the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

For the Mass being said in Dublin's Phoenix Park, a special stage has been built around the Papal Cross and it's a pretty impressive sight.

With a half, a million Catholics set to descend on the park for the Pope's visit on August 26 it was expected that there would be a pretty impressive set-up.

Tweeting on high! View from the altar in the Phoenix Park. pic.twitter.com/kenTOOYtS6 — Evelyn Ring (@EvelynRing) August 14, 2018

Authorities say the papal mass in the Phoenix Park will be the largest public gathering planned for Europe this year. People are being urged to prepare for the same physical challenges as climbing Croagh Patrick pic.twitter.com/lrlRewcFYd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 14, 2018

Preparations underway at Phoenix Park for the #PopeInIreland visit



There'll be:



👥3,000 volunteers



🚑 over 1,000 doctors & nurses



👮extra Garda on duty & bag checks



🎤 3,000 people in the choir



🚌 extra public transport services



🍞And 25,000 sliced pans for sandwiches! pic.twitter.com/n7zRNcAAM9 — Stephen Murphy (@Stephen_Murphy5) August 14, 2018

👇The view from the stage 👇



Here's what Pope Francis will see from the Phoenix Park stage when he's looking out at half a million people during the closing mass in just under 2 weeks #PopeInIreland pic.twitter.com/YQLAw30PoS — Stephen Murphy (@Stephen_Murphy5) August 14, 2018

Preparations well underway in the Phoenix Park for the Electric Picnic for Catholics. pic.twitter.com/cNjKQEXsD6 — Catherine Crichton (@ccrichton) August 11, 2018

Measures are being put in place across areas such as transport, security and health.

More than 1,000 doctors and nurses will be on hand to help, while there is also a mortuary set up.

There will be 1,000 volunteers and 3,000 people in the choir, while 31,000 litres of milk and 25,000 sliced pans will be used to look after the food and drink needs of people.