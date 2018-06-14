This is what successful people do, according to 14 hilarious memes

When Twitter user @APompliano tried to explain his views on the keys to success with a numbered list, he perhaps hoped it would inspire his fellow users.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Read constantly

2. Workout daily

3. Are innately curious

4. Have laser focus

5. Believe in themselves

6. Build incredible teams

7. Admit they know very little

8. Constantly work to improve

9. Demand excellence in everything they do — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) June 10, 2018

The most significant response to his list of nine common traits “successful people” have, however, is parody – in fact, he’s inspired the meme of the moment.

Here’s what some others think successful people do.

1.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Take good naps

2. Eat regular meals

3. Enjoy exercise

4. Like a good treat

5. Covered in fur

6. Aren't actually people

7. Are golden retrievers https://t.co/K1yNGvgadT — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 14, 2018

2.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Never give you up.

2. Never let you down.

3. Never run around or desert you. https://t.co/hT8zWrdnCB — Mike Wallis (@nalsa) June 14, 2018

3.

The most successful people I've met:



Consult the dictionary when necessary https://t.co/60ZodfrR5X — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 13, 2018

4.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Sleep 16 hours a day.

2. Will lie to you constantly about when they last ate.

3. Can jump six times their length.

4. Use their whiskers to see if they can fit in a space.

5. Have tiny beautiful toe beans.

6. They're cats. https://t.co/eN7vQ1OClO — Catherine (@cafernlloyd) June 14, 2018

5.

The most successful people I’ve met:



1. Read constantly

2. Eat 10 pounds of spare ribs in a day

3. Make bagpipes sounds when they poot

4. Can fit their fist in their mouth

5. Never speak when they can scream

6. Wear Viking helmets https://t.co/XGhHo8jinr — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 14, 2018

6.

The most successful people I've met:

1. Drinks a whiskey drink

2. Drinks a Vodka drink

3. Drinks a Lager drink

4. Drinks a Cider drink

5. Sings the songs that remind him of the good times

6. Sings the songs that remind him of the best timeshttps://t.co/8u5zppPMn4 — Nick Hannula (@NickHannula) June 14, 2018

7.

The most successful people I’ve met:



1. Can concentrate for long periods of time.

2. Are happy to work on their own.

3. Have forward facing eyes.

4. Can rotate their heads 270°.

5. Regurgitate food waste as pellets.

6. Wait, I think this is owls.

7. Yep, sorry. I meant owls. https://t.co/Srps4RtVLd — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) June 14, 2018

8.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Are born rich. It's really easy that way. https://t.co/X3KEnneWBW — alex peysakhovich (@alex_peys) June 12, 2018

9.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Constantly eat honey or marmalade

2. Don't wear pants

3. Are bears https://t.co/Mh5jJ7uCyi — Salty Alfrey (@SaltyAlf) June 14, 2018

10.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Wear purple overalls

2. Have a mustache

3. Are named Wario https://t.co/FmQNKNuRSn — MEI GUEVARA ☭ 🏳️‍🌈 (@AntDipalma) June 14, 2018

11.

The most successful people I’ve met:



1. Ross

2. Rachel

3. Joey

4. Monica

5. Chandler

6. Phoebe

7. Friends! https://t.co/j573DyV8Td — Robin Allender (@robinallender) June 14, 2018

12.

The most successful people I’ve met:

1. Cut off all

2. Communication

3. With me

4. Almost immediately https://t.co/6kUwtTEdhx — claire (@SorryDontClaire) June 14, 2018

13.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Drink water

2. Get sleep

3. Know what Kombucha is

4. Avoid it

5. Never touch birds

6. Own 6 pairs of jeans

7. Forage in dumpsters behind Olive Gardens

8. Speak in tongues

9. Are 2 short people stacked on top of each other in one big coat. https://t.co/ViL01G3a78 — 🏳️‍🌈Jenny "Hummingbird Truther" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) June 14, 2018

14.

The most successful people I've met:



1. Don't

2. Use

3. Twitter https://t.co/DJ7UOovu5j — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) June 14, 2018

Disclaimer – not all of that listed above will bring success.

- Press Association