This is what successful people do, according to 14 hilarious memes

Back to Discover Home

When Twitter user @APompliano tried to explain his views on the keys to success with a numbered list, he perhaps hoped it would inspire his fellow users.

The most significant response to his list of nine common traits “successful people” have, however, is parody – in fact, he’s inspired the meme of the moment.

Here’s what some others think successful people do.

1.

Golden Retriever Dog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.

Rick Astley GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Homer Simpson Nod GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.

Funny Cat GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Justin Hamilton Viking Costume GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

90S 1990S GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Owl Feeling It GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8.

Harry Potter Shrug GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Guitar Bear GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

10.

Game Boy Wink GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11.

Friends Tv Applause GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12.

Awkward Pulp Fiction GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

13.

Ava Duvernay Black Girl Magic GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

14.

Disclaimer – not all of that listed above will bring success.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Success, UK, Funny, Meme, Success, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover