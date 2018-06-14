This is what successful people do, according to 14 hilarious memes
14/06/2018 - 22:58:00Back to Discover Home
When Twitter user @APompliano tried to explain his views on the keys to success with a numbered list, he perhaps hoped it would inspire his fellow users.
The most successful people I've met:— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) June 10, 2018
1. Read constantly
2. Workout daily
3. Are innately curious
4. Have laser focus
5. Believe in themselves
6. Build incredible teams
7. Admit they know very little
8. Constantly work to improve
9. Demand excellence in everything they do
The most significant response to his list of nine common traits “successful people” have, however, is parody – in fact, he’s inspired the meme of the moment.
Here’s what some others think successful people do.
1.
The most successful people I've met:— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 14, 2018
1. Take good naps
2. Eat regular meals
3. Enjoy exercise
4. Like a good treat
5. Covered in fur
6. Aren't actually people
7. Are golden retrievers https://t.co/K1yNGvgadT
2.
The most successful people I've met:— Mike Wallis (@nalsa) June 14, 2018
1. Never give you up.
2. Never let you down.
3. Never run around or desert you. https://t.co/hT8zWrdnCB
3.
The most successful people I've met:— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 13, 2018
Consult the dictionary when necessary https://t.co/60ZodfrR5X
4.
The most successful people I've met:— Catherine (@cafernlloyd) June 14, 2018
1. Sleep 16 hours a day.
2. Will lie to you constantly about when they last ate.
3. Can jump six times their length.
4. Use their whiskers to see if they can fit in a space.
5. Have tiny beautiful toe beans.
6. They're cats. https://t.co/eN7vQ1OClO
5.
The most successful people I’ve met:— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 14, 2018
1. Read constantly
2. Eat 10 pounds of spare ribs in a day
3. Make bagpipes sounds when they poot
4. Can fit their fist in their mouth
5. Never speak when they can scream
6. Wear Viking helmets https://t.co/XGhHo8jinr
6.
The most successful people I've met:— Nick Hannula (@NickHannula) June 14, 2018
1. Drinks a whiskey drink
2. Drinks a Vodka drink
3. Drinks a Lager drink
4. Drinks a Cider drink
5. Sings the songs that remind him of the good times
6. Sings the songs that remind him of the best timeshttps://t.co/8u5zppPMn4
7.
The most successful people I’ve met:— SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) June 14, 2018
1. Can concentrate for long periods of time.
2. Are happy to work on their own.
3. Have forward facing eyes.
4. Can rotate their heads 270°.
5. Regurgitate food waste as pellets.
6. Wait, I think this is owls.
7. Yep, sorry. I meant owls. https://t.co/Srps4RtVLd
8.
The most successful people I've met:— alex peysakhovich (@alex_peys) June 12, 2018
1. Are born rich. It's really easy that way. https://t.co/X3KEnneWBW
9.
The most successful people I've met:— Salty Alfrey (@SaltyAlf) June 14, 2018
1. Constantly eat honey or marmalade
2. Don't wear pants
3. Are bears https://t.co/Mh5jJ7uCyi
10.
The most successful people I've met:— MEI GUEVARA ☭ 🏳️🌈 (@AntDipalma) June 14, 2018
1. Wear purple overalls
2. Have a mustache
3. Are named Wario https://t.co/FmQNKNuRSn
11.
The most successful people I’ve met:— Robin Allender (@robinallender) June 14, 2018
1. Ross
2. Rachel
3. Joey
4. Monica
5. Chandler
6. Phoebe
7. Friends! https://t.co/j573DyV8Td
12.
The most successful people I’ve met:— claire (@SorryDontClaire) June 14, 2018
1. Cut off all
2. Communication
3. With me
4. Almost immediately https://t.co/6kUwtTEdhx
13.
The most successful people I've met:— 🏳️🌈Jenny "Hummingbird Truther" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) June 14, 2018
1. Drink water
2. Get sleep
3. Know what Kombucha is
4. Avoid it
5. Never touch birds
6. Own 6 pairs of jeans
7. Forage in dumpsters behind Olive Gardens
8. Speak in tongues
9. Are 2 short people stacked on top of each other in one big coat. https://t.co/ViL01G3a78
14.
The most successful people I've met:— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) June 14, 2018
1. Don't
2. Use
3. Twitter https://t.co/DJ7UOovu5j
Disclaimer – not all of that listed above will bring success.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here