This is the surprising thing that happens if you vape at the side of a motorway

A video of a man blowing vapour in front of a speeding truck is wowing the internet.

The short clip shows a cloud from the man’s vape shifting in a mesmerising pattern as the truck blows air pressure in the vapour’s path.

this is what happens when you vape on the highway! from oddlysatisfying

The video, shot by Reddit user aironem, real name Aaron, was taken on the Oakland Bay Bridge, California.

Aaron said he took the video after the fascinating phenomenon happened to his friend accidentally, then repeating it himself.

A commenter, user dkyguy1995, explained: “The truck creates a high pressure zone in the front where it meets the air in front of it, and it blows the vape cloud away; and it creates a low pressure zone in the back, sucking the vape cloud back in.

“The truck would move as much air as it has volume so it looks like the cloud moved about half a truck width to one side and back.”

The video was uploaded to Reddit and had so far received over 29,000 upvotes.