This is the beautiful moment a grandpa was reunited with his cat

A grandson has shared the touching moment his grandpa was reunited with his cat.

After spending a month in hospital, 86-year-old Arthur Bigelow needed some cheering up – and his whiskered friend George was on hand to offer it.

Arthur caught pneumonia at a rehab centre following a fall and then had an adverse reaction to medication – so his smiles with George were all the more special to his family.

“Growing up on the farm he was never a fan of cats,” Arthur’s grandson John Coote said. “He thought of them like pests and always had dogs.

“After grandma died a few years back, he decided he needed a companion that was less maintenance than a dog and his opinion on cats completely changed.

“George has been his best buddy and always naps with him in his chair.”

Arthur volunteers and John says he has played a “huge role” with Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clio, Michigan for decades.