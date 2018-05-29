This is not a drill! Ireland is almost sold out of paddling pools

Back to Discover Home

First, it was bread now, it's paddling pools.

Yes, you guessed it - Ireland is almost sold out of paddling pools with temperatures expected to hit 27 degrees today.

via GIPHY

Some Argos stores are reporting low stock, while small and medium-sized pools are completely sold out in Mr. Price stores around the country.

Lee from Mr. Price in Coolock says their summer stock is flying off the shelves:
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover