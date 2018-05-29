This is not a drill! Ireland is almost sold out of paddling pools
First, it was bread now, it's paddling pools.
Yes, you guessed it - Ireland is almost sold out of paddling pools with temperatures expected to hit 27 degrees today.
Some Argos stores are reporting low stock, while small and medium-sized pools are completely sold out in Mr. Price stores around the country.
Lee from Mr. Price in Coolock says their summer stock is flying off the shelves:
