This is just about the most unwelcoming sign you’ll ever see

A father and son on a research trip in Australia spotted a sign which would have sent many people straight back to where they came from.

Martin and Flynn Dormer (Martin Dormer/PA)

Exploration geologist Martin Dormer, from Perth, ignored the strongly-worded sign and went further into an area carrying out “reconnaissance exploration” of historic gold and lead workings.

On seeing the sign, Martin, who has more than 20 years of experience, said he and Flynn, 19, “certainly didn’t back away – we’d driven 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) to get there”.

Martin and Flynn, a pathology student at the University of Western Australia, had been on a week-long trip and were visiting the Kooline lead field, in the north of the state, near the Ashburton River.

They were on quad bikes when they came across the sign and took a picture.

(Martin Dormer/PA)

“The sign was obviously old but you never know how well to heed a warning,” added Martin, who posted the image on Reddit.

They went past the sign and through a gate, travelling a further 9km or 10km to find an area known as Big Chief lead workings.

“These are a historic lead mining operation that occurred post the Second World War where returned servicemen were paid a government wage to search for new mineral deposits in remote areas of Australia.”

The duo are now (safely) back home.