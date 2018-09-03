This Irish woman's fake tan fail is way too relatable

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

Fake tan - it can either leave you looking like a Greek goddess or like an extra from Geordie shore.

However, for Irish woman Stephanie Barry, it looks like her bed sheets were the victim of her tanning fail.

Stephanie sums up it best by saying, “ So I decided to fake tan last night.....”

To be fair, it looks like she slept like a log all night long.

If you have anything you’d like to share with us then send it to us via our WhatsApp on 0871520145.
KEYWORDS: Fake Tan, Irish Woman, Fake Tan Fail, Beauty Fail

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover