This Irish taxi company is offering free local taxis to polling stations on May 25

Lynk Taxis are offering free local lifts to voters on May 25.

The promotion is available between the hours of 9 am and 2 pm for voters to get to their local polling stations nice and early.

The discount code, 'LynkToVote', will allow for a free local taxi journey to the value of €10, if the rate exceeds this, the €10 will be deducted from the overall fee.

To promote voter turnout at this crucial referendum on May 25th, we are offering free local taxis to the value of €10. Full information on how to avail here -https://t.co/jWTm2zICG3 #LynkToVote #Referendum2018 pic.twitter.com/2JgzijaZif — Lynk (@LynkIreland) May 18, 2018

Noel Ebbs, CEO of Lynk Taxis says “As a company we have a great respect for our local customers and we want to be sure they use their right to vote in this upcoming, important referendum and make it as easy as possible for them to get to their polling station.

“If our promotion encourages even one person to go out and use their vote, we’ll be pleased. We hope lots of users avail of the #LynkToVote discount code and use their valuable votes on May 25th.”