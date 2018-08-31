This Irish nana's Electric Picnic lunch is the sweetest thing ever

Electric Picnic starts today and those lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket are off to see the likes of Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar & N.E.R.D. in the flesh.

Dua Lipa is all set to rock the crowd at this year's Electric Picnic

It’s vital for festival goers to pack all the essentials before heading off to the Stradbally festival but one thing that's often forgotten about is food.

However, one lad has shared how this won’t be the case thanks to his adorable granny.

Adam Healy shared the photo of a sandwich bag with some fruit and a note reading "Have a great weekend, mind yourself, love Nana xxx"

Think it’s official to say that Irish Grannies truly are the best in the world.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

