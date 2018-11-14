This Irish jeweller has that alternative Christmas gift for the woman in your life covered
Looking for an alternative gift for the woman in your life?
Look no further than this Kildare-based jewellery designer for a gift with a difference this Christmas.
Yvonne Kelly creates jewellery with a personality, inspired by anything from a humble bucket to a slice of Swiss cheese.
Each piece is designed and created from her studio in Maynooth, Co Kildare and hallmarked with her unique maker’s mark by the Irish Assay Office in Dublin Castle.
A former advertising sales manager, Yvonne left her full-time job to fulfil a lifelong dream.
She trained at The School of Jewellery Ireland and later launched her jewellery brand inspired by the ordinary things that can make us happy.
Her aim is to create fun and wearable jewellery which her customers enjoy wearing just as much as she enjoys making.
View this post on Instagram
Milestone day today! 😊Am delighted to announce Yvonne Kelly Jewellery is now available to purchase online. Check it out and spread the sparkle! 😎💍💖 www.yvonnekellyjewellery.ie #yvonnekellyjewellery #excitingnews #jewellerydesigner #irishdesign #madeinireland #handmade #irishfashion #irishmade #statementjewelry #silverjewelry #newwebsite #launch #happydays #followyourdreams #nevergiveup #lovewhatyoudo 💛😍
The pieces of jewellery contain ingredients of precious metals, gemstones, quality craftsmanship and a dollop of quirkiness.
"Sometimes the extraordinary lies in the ordinary," she states on her website.
Yvonne launched her website just three weeks ago and right in time for Christmas.
So get your orders in early and have a gift with a difference waiting under the tree for the special female in your life this Christmas.
