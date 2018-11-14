This Irish jeweller has that alternative Christmas gift for the woman in your life covered

Looking for an alternative gift for the woman in your life?

Look no further than this Kildare-based jewellery designer for a gift with a difference this Christmas.

Peg pendant necklace.

Yvonne Kelly creates jewellery with a personality, inspired by anything from a humble bucket to a slice of Swiss cheese.

Each piece is designed and created from her studio in Maynooth, Co Kildare and hallmarked with her unique maker’s mark by the Irish Assay Office in Dublin Castle.

Model wears the flip flop necklace and earrings.

A former advertising sales manager, Yvonne left her full-time job to fulfil a lifelong dream.

She trained at The School of Jewellery Ireland and later launched her jewellery brand inspired by the ordinary things that can make us happy.

Her aim is to create fun and wearable jewellery which her customers enjoy wearing just as much as she enjoys making.

The pieces of jewellery contain ingredients of precious metals, gemstones, quality craftsmanship and a dollop of quirkiness.

My mission is simple – to design jewellery that puts a smile on your face and spring in your step!

"Sometimes the extraordinary lies in the ordinary," she states on her website.

Yvonne launched her website just three weeks ago and right in time for Christmas.

So get your orders in early and have a gift with a difference waiting under the tree for the special female in your life this Christmas.

Full moon pendant necklace.

- Digital Desk