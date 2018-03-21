This intricate, multi-level marble run is an engineering marvel

You may well have made marble runs around the house when you were young – but probably nothing like this.

One film-maker constructed an incredibly intricate track around his bedroom – and the result is quite something.

Robert Carlson, of 5MadMovieMakers, said the track took a whole day to put together – but that wasn’t the biggest challenge he faced.

“The hardest part was getting the camera movement smooth and keeping the marble in frame,” he said.

The video comes from the same team who went viral at the end of last year with a series of stunts performed using a toy Thomas the Tank Engine train.

That video has now had more than eight million views.

And next up for Robert is more track-related fun – he’s working on a stop-motion animation using toy trains.