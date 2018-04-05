This ingenious chef’s notebook is completely water resistant and made of stone

Busy kitchens tend to be messy places. No matter how hard you try, the stirring, chopping, sautéing and the general process of cooking can send things flying.

For professional chefs, and budding home cooks, this is all part of the creative process, but it’s certainly is a pain when trying to write down new recipes. Anything jotted down can be lost under a blanket of sauce or spice.

The notebook will always stay as pristine as this (Stone/PA)

That’s why food photographer and Bookblock co-founder Stefan Johnson created a new notebook, along with two other foodies, called Stone. No, this isn’t some kind of medieval stone tablet that chefs will have to carve their ideas into, but rather a notebook that is completely water and grease-resistant.

There’s definitely a market for it – who hasn’t felt the pain of spilling something all over your notebook?

The first thing I did when I got out my new notebook was spill tea on it 😩 — ✨frenchiest fry✨ (@KawaiiKol) March 22, 2018

I invariably spill some kind of food-stuff on my notebooks within one week of having them. That says something about me. — Liz LaBrocca (@knitprintdesign) September 16, 2014

All my notebooks look so gross because I always spill food on them. 😳 — Caston Shields (@CastonShields) March 4, 2014

Admittedly, the problem is much more irritating for any professional chef trying to write down ingredients and recipes in the kitchen.

Instead of using trees to make the pages, the Stone notebook uses offcuts from limestone quarries which are ground to a powder and turned into paper – hence the name.

This means that it’s purpose-built to survive the trials and tribulations of the kitchen, and things like butter, wine and oil can be wiped off with no problem.

Critically acclaimed chefs like Jose Pizarro use Stone (Stone/PA)

The book also has magnets on the back, so it can grip stainless steel surfaces – perfect for a working kitchen.

A long list of chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing use the notebook, and now it’s raising money on Kickstarter to bring it to the masses. One notebook costs £17.