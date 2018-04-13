This incredible award-winning pic has NOT been photoshopped

In a world where your news feeds can put ideas in your head and edited photos can trick your mind, it’s hard to know what to believe anymore.

But believe it or not, the photo featured below is not photoshopped.

The photo, which was captured during fire clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezulan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas in May, 2017, received the top prize at this year’s World Press Photo Awards.

Photographer Ronaldo Schemidt snapped the photo as a group of protesters were trying to destroy a police motorcycle and the gas tank exploded.

Here are more jaw-dropping pictures of the incident: