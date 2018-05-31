This incredible animatronic Spider-Man cosplay is absurdly detailed
31/05/2018 - 11:39:00Back to Discover Home
This is surely the most detailed Spider-Man costume ever created by a fan.
The people responsible for the meticulous mechanical marvel are a Hong Kong-based cosplayer named Cavin and Lenses Factory HK, a group who make props together.
This is far from the first time Cavin and his team have brought Spidey to life – in fact, they’ve been perfecting the costume over several iterations for some time now.
The latest effort is inspired by the character’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and features moving claw-like legs that extend from the back.
But perhaps the most impressive element is the eyes, featuring lenses that open and close thanks to a neat hands-free mechanism.
Cavin said: “Our earlier version of the mechanical lenses was controlled by the user’s jaw and it is based on the mechanism of a traditional Chinese lion dance puppet.
“The newest hands-free version is an upgrade of it – the lenses are programmed and controlled by sensors inside the face shell.”
Cavin wears his suits to cosplay events and charity visits to hospitals, but is also planning to make a fan film. People “probably will see me wearing it on the street at Hong Kong randomly for filming,” he said.
Cavin has been a big fan of Spider-Man and his alter-ego Peter Parker since childhood, but he particularly enjoys the character’s latest on-screen iteration.
“I especially love Tom Holland’s Peter in MCU, he did a great job,” said Cavin.
“We are very interested to have a chance to meet Tom, so we could send him a mask and record his reaction – that would be so awesome!”
Lenses Factory will be taking orders for suits soon – keep an eye on their Patreon page for more details.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here