This ice cream flavour is one of the most Irish things we've seen
01/06/2018 - 12:21:00Back to Discover Home
An ice cream shop in Sligo has found a compromise for anyone who's gasping for a cuppa but feel it's too warm for tea.
Rather than struggle through a too-hot cuppa, Mammy Johnston's has invented a brand new flavour: Barrys Tae and Biscuits.
"We all know how much ye love an oul cuppa tae in the evening and with all this warm whether we’ve been getting, we said we’d do a little experimenting and came up with this we fella," Mammy Johnston's said.
The Barry's Tea taste is perfectly complemented by a coating of crushed chocolate digestive biscuits.
Barrys Tae and Biscuits now sits proudly on the menu of the Strandhill ice cream parlour.
The only downside is it has reignited the decades-long fight that divides the country: Barrys or Lyons?
Join the conversation - comment here