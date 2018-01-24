This husband is on a mission to convince his wife to become a fan of wrestling

A Dublin-based man is on a mission to convince his wife of how great pro wrestling is by making her watch and review random wrestling events and matches.

I have moved our podcast over to @podbeancom please give us a folow if you enjoy our podcast, I will follow back.https://t.co/pZQEwf4JyY — SheHatesWrestlingPod (@SheHateWrestlin) January 16, 2018

What could possibly go wrong?

John Gregory has such a love for wrestling that he has only gone and roped his wife into this hobby of his.

John sits down with his wife to watch random wrestling matches and questions her afterwards in an attempt to convince her of her hidden ’love’ for the sport.

The couple sit down in a podcast called She Hates Wrestling to then discuss John’s wife’s undeniable knowledge, or lack thereof, on his preferred sport.

She has the patience of a saint.

In the first podcast John said, "I don’t have much hope for her but it should be fun."

As long as they’re having fun, that’s all that matters because it looks as though John is fighting a losing battle as his wife is struggling to keep up with his enthusiasm.

In episode three, John posted next to the podcast:

"If you think you can hear snoring you can.

"Even my dogs hate wrestling."

What ever happened to opposites attract?

We think John’s wife needs to put the ball back in her husband’s side of the court and ask him to get involved in her hobbies too.

You can listen to the She Hates Wrestling podcasts here.