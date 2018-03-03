This has to be the Irish snowman of all snowmen, right?
03/03/2018 - 14:31:00Back to Discover Home
Yesterday we crowned Ireland`s tallest snowman, standing at 11 feet, in Glenagare, County Cork but unfortunately, it didn`t hold its title for long - even though it gained a snowdog for company.
Today we came across this masterpiece, created by the Crowley and Burke family in Innishannon, County Cork which stands at ... drumroll, please ... 19 feet.
Can it be beaten? Watch this space.
Join the conversation - comment here