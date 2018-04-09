This Ha'penny Bridge banner supporting the Dubs is dividing opinion

Dublin City Council is to review whether a banner supporting the Dublin football team should be allowed on the Ha'penny Bridge.

It is erected each time The Dubs make a GAA final but was still up a week after The Boys In Blue's victory over Galway in the league final last Sunday.

Hertiage group An Taisce says the iconic structure should not be concealed behind any promotional material.

So the Up The Dubs banner on the Ha'penny Bridge is to be taken down. Whatever about its location, one thing I believe is that our town should have flags and banners everywhere celebrating these great teams that bring us so much joy. We should be proud and not afraid to show it! pic.twitter.com/5sMu20Gidi — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) April 9, 2018

- Digital Desk