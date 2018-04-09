This Ha'penny Bridge banner supporting the Dubs is dividing opinion

Back to Dublin GAA Discover Home

Dublin City Council is to review whether a banner supporting the Dublin football team should be allowed on the Ha'penny Bridge.

It is erected each time The Dubs make a GAA final but was still up a week after The Boys In Blue's victory over Galway in the league final last Sunday.

Hertiage group An Taisce says the iconic structure should not be concealed behind any promotional material.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, GAA, Ha'Penny Bridge

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover